

Thomas Jorge Hays, the son of Thomas W. Umoja and Marilyn Hays, was born in Los Angeles, California on September 1st, 1975. He is the second of three children. The family moved to Woodland, California in 1984.



Thomas attended Stevenson Elementary School in Long Beach after moving attended Beamer Elementary, Lee Middle and graduated Woodland High School in 1992. He also attended Yuba Community College.



At the time of his death, Thomas was a painter by trade and was extremely proud of being a part of a profession that allowed him to work with his hands like both of his grandfathers. Thomas was an avid sports fan and loved all sports. He played baseball, soccer, basketball and ran cross country. We would often hear him loudly cheering for LA Lakers, New Orleans Saints, LA Galaxy and Detroit Red Wings. He loved music, especially Hip-Hop and Jazz.



Thomas departed from this life on Thursday, March 21st, 2019. Yet his legacy shall live on through his two daughters, Amina and Naima Hays; his brother Jason William; his sister Naiesha; and his brother Jimmy L. Hays. His memory will reside in the heart of his Mother always.



Thomas is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ira and Amelia June Nicks; paternal grandparents, George and Bernice Hays; his father, Thomas W. Umoja Hays; uncle, Robert Nicks; and sister-in-law, Shelly Dewberry Hays.



T.J., as he was affectionately called, was a loving son, father and friend to many and will be missed by all who knew him, Danevia Trudee and so many other close friends and family.

