

Thomas (Tom) Kenneth Reynolds was born to Adrienne (Brown) and Kenneth (Duke) Reynolds on September 30, 1952, in Millville, NJ.



He is survived by his mother, Adrienne (Brown) McLain of Roseville; his sister, Madeline (David) Brown of Rocklin, CA; and his brother, Mark (Cathy) Reynolds of Kelso, WA; 3 nieces, Kelly Cannan, Jessie Ingram, and Colleen Reynolds-Hantho; as well as 3 great-nieces, Cali, Hannah and Quinn; and 2 great-nephews, Cole and Koda). He is also survived by his wife, Stephanie (Tucki) Bailey of Yellow Springs, Ohio; and step-daughter, Tess Schmacher of Columbus, Ohio.



Tom's family moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 1959, as his father was working for Saudi Arabian Airlines. He lived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 1959 to 1963, and while living in Saudi Arabia, Tom had the opportunity to travel and meet his family in St. Nazaire, France (his maternal grandmother was from France). He visited France several times after his initial visit.



In 1963, his parents separated and his mother moved to Tucson, Arizona, with Tom and his brother while Madeline attended school in Beirut, Lebanon (her first year of high school). In 1964, Tom's father transferred to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to work with Ethiopian Airlines.



In 1967, Adrienne took her 3 children and moved to Aptos, California, to be near the ocean. Tom attended schools in Watsonville. After graduating from Aptos High School, Tom went to live with his father in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Tom loved to immerse himself in both the culture and language of these countries. In 1971, Tom moved back to the U.S. as Ethiopia was in an upheaval and he moved to Estes Park, Colorado.



In approximately 1974, Tom moved back to Tucson, AZ, and in 1976, Tom joined the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed on Shemya, Alaska (island in the Aleutian Chain) "behind every tree is a beautiful woman", however, there were no trees on Shemya! He was honorably discharged in 1982 as a non-commissioned officer.



When Tom ended his tour on Shemya, he was stationed at Beale Air Force Base, which was close to where his sister and brother-in-law were living at the time, in Marysville, California. At the end of his military duties, Tom obtained his teaching credential and M.S. and taught at MJUSD Anna McKenney Intermediate School and Independent Study in Marysville for many years. He enjoyed his students and his co-workers who were "his family."



Tom passed on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sutter North Roseville after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the hospital staff who were constantly in touch with them.



Tom's wishes are to be cremated and placed at a VA Cemetery. Lakeside Colonial Chapel is assisting with these arrangements. A memorial may be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus and quarantine restrictions.



Thank you to all the wonderful friends who called Tom, visited him, shopped for him, drove him to doctor appointments, kept him company, and who loved him. You are all angels, gratitude is not enough! A deep appreciation from the family to the wonderful staff at Sutter Care at Home and Sutter North Hospice, Marysville/Yuba City.



Tom had a colorful life and his travels and experiences were his greatest treasures. He was loved and will be sorely missed. He had a good heart! There is one more star in the sky, "Ground control to Major Tom."



In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name may be made to a favorite charity or Sutter Care at Home, Roseville or Sutter North Hospice, Marysville/Yuba City.

