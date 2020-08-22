Thomas (Tom) Patrick Malmros returned home with the Lord, passing on August 17, 2020.He was born December 5, 1935 and was raised in Duluth, MN. Tom worked the Railroad, was a valued crew member aboard the Cason J. Callaway and served his country in the U.S Coast Guard.He moved to California with his wife MaryJane and daughters to the Bay area in 1966, working in the Telecommunications industry, known then as Western Electric until he retired from then known as AT&T in 1985.Tom and Jane then moved to the foothills of Northern CA, living out their lives to the fullest in Brownsville, CA. Tom became a widower when his love, Jane, passed in 2016.Tom is survived by his daughters: Laura Garvin, Mindy Jones, Cathy Billiar, Julie Hixson and Linda Carlson.Grandchildren: Jesse and Sara Garvin, David and Kendall Welch, Nick and Erick Thorwaldson, Ben Billiar, Misty Dawn, Shannon, Shayna and Sean and 10 great grandchildren.Sisters: Joyce Frink, Marie Nadeau and Connie Murphy.Tom, a gentleman of old school grit, ethics and great story telling, was so very loved and he was truly grateful to have lived such a blessed life; will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.Masses pending with Saint Thomas the Apostle Church in Oroville, CA.Share online condolences at