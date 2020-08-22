1/1
Thomas Patrick "Tom" Malmros
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas (Tom) Patrick Malmros returned home with the Lord, passing on August 17, 2020.

He was born December 5, 1935 and was raised in Duluth, MN. Tom worked the Railroad, was a valued crew member aboard the Cason J. Callaway and served his country in the U.S Coast Guard.

He moved to California with his wife MaryJane and daughters to the Bay area in 1966, working in the Telecommunications industry, known then as Western Electric until he retired from then known as AT&T in 1985.

Tom and Jane then moved to the foothills of Northern CA, living out their lives to the fullest in Brownsville, CA. Tom became a widower when his love, Jane, passed in 2016.

Tom is survived by his daughters: Laura Garvin, Mindy Jones, Cathy Billiar, Julie Hixson and Linda Carlson.

Grandchildren: Jesse and Sara Garvin, David and Kendall Welch, Nick and Erick Thorwaldson, Ben Billiar, Misty Dawn, Shannon, Shayna and Sean and 10 great grandchildren.

Sisters: Joyce Frink, Marie Nadeau and Connie Murphy.

Tom, a gentleman of old school grit, ethics and great story telling, was so very loved and he was truly grateful to have lived such a blessed life; will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Masses pending with Saint Thomas the Apostle Church in Oroville, CA.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved