

Thomas Patrick Narducci, 75 of Loma Rica, CA, passed away suddenly on May 17, 2019, in Marysville, CA. Tom was born in Oakland, CA, to Robert and Helen Narducci on March 7, 1944. He attended Castro Valley High School and graduated in 1962.



He was well known in the area for his sports abilities (Football #66 and Baseball) and Music (his first passion). In his younger years "Tommy and The Hustlers" played at The Penthouse every weekend. He continued to play music throughout the Bay Area (weddings, parties, and large events) often 2-3 a week.



Tom retired from AT&T after 27 years as a machinist and inventor. Through his volunteer work with various charity organizations, he created multiple inventions for those less fortunate.



He was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman. He included his family in these adventures whenever he could. He worked hard and had a way of making everyone he met an instant friend. The party never started until Tom arrived.



On February 12, 1966 he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Berry. They were married for 53 years and were an amazing example of dedication and love. Together they raised a beautiful family and retired in Loma Rica after building a home he called "Heaven on Earth".



Tom is survived by his wife Dorothy of Loma Rica; children: Tim (Tammie) of Tracy, Danelle (Zach) of Yuba City and Greg (Kenna) of Citrus Heights; four grandsons: Morgan, Mitchell, Mason and Cash; sisters: Wendy, and Lisa; and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Jerome Narducci; mother, Helen Vivian Green; siblings: Robert Narducci Jr. and Roger Narducci.



Funeral Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 11646 Hill Road in Loma Rica on Saturday, June 1st, 2019, at 1:00pm followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at their home. Details will be provided at the church. Published in Appeal Democrat on May 26, 2019