Thomas William Ross, 79, of Yuba City, CA, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born in Kirkland, Ohio, and had been a residence of the Yuba-Sutter area for 50 years. He served 4 years and 9 months in the Air Force, and 30 years as a California Highway Patrolman.
He had a variety of hobbies throughout his life. He loved to perform, and sing. He even made an appearance on the Morris Taylor Show in the 1970's. He was active in SIRS, The Elks, The Moose, and 10/10 Travel Club. His love for his family was undeniable.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marilynn Ross; son, Tom Ross, Jr.; daughter, Kelly (Danny) Sarrico; granddaughter, Lindsay (Jason) Pfeffer; and two great-grandchildren to whom he adored, Finn and Holly.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 1:00pm at Sierra View Cemetery in Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020