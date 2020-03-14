|
|
Tiffany was born on May 14, 1993 and resided in Yuba County her entire life. She went peacefully due to her lifelong health battle on March 11, 2020 in the early morning hours with her loving parents by her side.
She would want to be remembered by her smile, big heart, adventurous wild side and always being the best TT in the world!
She is survived by her parents, Joseph and Helen Pruitt; her sister and brother-in-law Gary and Tabitha Childress, sister ToriJo Pruitt and Kenny Dascenzi; nephews, Hunter and Luke and niece Luna. Grandparents Pat and Wanda Jones, grandmother Kathryn Sanderson, great-grandmother Edna Pruitt, lifelong friend Sorelle Warnhoff along with 4 uncles and 4 aunts.
Services will be held on March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Has Risen Ministries, 1225 Pasado Rd., Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020