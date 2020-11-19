

In Loving Memory of Timothy R. Darrough, a life-long resident of Yuba City, who passed away on November 14, 2020, in Marysville.



He was born on June 15, 1947, in Marysville and attended Yuba City High School. For the past 15 years he has been active in the Yuba-Sutter Arts Community as a Fused Glass Artist, under the name of T. Robert Darrough, with exhibits in Yuba City, Marysville and Sacramento.



He survived by his wife, Frances Darrough; his mother, Geraldine Paris; his brother and his wife, Terry and Cathy Darrough. He is also survived by five children: Timothy R. Darrough Jr., Robert Thomas Darrough, Kathlene Pope Payson, Larry W. Pope and Michael S. Doyle.



Services are to be held Tuesday, November 24, at 11:00 am at Adventure Church, 1100 Garden Hwy., Yuba City, followed burial at Sutter Cemetery.

