

June 25, 1977 - February 21, 2019



Tina Marie Mueller went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2019. Tina was born on June 25, 1977, in South Laguna, California, to Ervin Earnest Mueller and Lorraine May Mueller. She lived in California most of her life, but also lived in Sparks, NV.



Tina is preceded in death by her grandmother, Ina Mueller; her father, Ervin; an aunt; several uncles; and a cousin.



Tina is survived by her fiance, Allen Vogel; her mother, Lorraine; and a large beloved family.



Tina spent her childhood in Southern California and Yuba City. She graduated from Yuba City High School in 1995. She also attended Santa Barbara City College to study art.



Tina's Celebration of Life will be at Sam Brannan Park on Saturday, April 13th, 2019, at 2 pm. It is open to anyone that loved Tina. If you would like to donate to help with Tina's service, there is a GoFundMe page. Any extra will be donated to a charity close to Tina's heart.



Services Saturday, April 13, 2019, 2:00 pm at Sam Brannan Park, 812 Gray Avenue, Yuba City. Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary