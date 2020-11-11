1/1
Tiny Norekage Herota
1930 - 2020
Tiny Norekage Herota, Age 90, passed away in his home on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

He was born on October 4, 1930, in Vina, CA. He worked for many years on his family's farm, followed by 50 years as a mechanic. He was married to Karen DeWitt on June 2, 1972. They had two children, Mark and Becky.

Tiny was a hard-working man, who took care of his wife and family. He enjoyed going to church, watching westerns, fishing, and playing with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Herota; his son, Mark (Lisa) Herota; his daughter, Becky (Don) McGuffin; his grandchildren, Kirsten (Ralph) Wommack, Kelli McGuffin, and Alex Herota; and his great-grandchildren, Malcolm and Adam Wommack.

Tiny impacted many people's lives over the years and he will be missed.

A public viewing will be held at the Chapel of the Twin Cities, from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at the Yuba City Church of Christ at 287 Littlejohn Road. The service will be on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 2pm. All are welcome, but please remember to wear a mask and social distance.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapel of the Twin Cities
NOV
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Yuba City Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
