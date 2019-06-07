Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Glad Tiding
Todd Drew Thomas Sr.


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Todd Drew Thomas Sr. Obituary

Todd Drew Thomas, Sr., 56, of Loma Rica, CA, passed away June 3, 2019, at his residence, with his loving family at this side. He was born April 26, 1963, in Oakland, CA, to parents, Carrol and Phyllis Thomas. He was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 33 years, and a Bread Driver for Franz Bakery.

Todd is survived by his wife, Susan Thomas of Loma Rica; sons: Todd Thomas, Jr. of Chico and Joshua Ruiz of Yuba City; daughter, Bethany Thomas of Loma Rica; brothers: Paul Thomas of Atwater and Ned Thomas of Merced; and parents, Carrol and Phyllis Thomas.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 1pm at the Church of Glad Tiding.
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 7, 2019
