

Todd Loughmiller, 51, passed in a tragic motorcycle accident on September 4, 2020. His girlfriend, June Baker, was also killed in the crash. They were on their way home from a vacation at Lake Shasta.



Todd was born in Chico, California, on January 23, 1969, to parents Alvin Loughmiller and Marilyn Todd Loughmiller. He moved to the Yuba City area with his mother and sisters when he was four. Todd attended Yuba City elementary schools and Wilson High School. While at Wilson, he met his future wife, Tracy Aust. They were married a few years later in Reno on October 12, 1991. Tracy and her son, Joshua Aust, were welcomed into Todd's family. The little family of three soon welcomed the addition of Tyler on July 16, 1992, and Aaron on September 24, 1993, and so they became five. Todd being a man ready for an adventure and Tracy missing her family decided to move to Kerrville, Texas.



In March 1995, while driving home from a concert in San Antonio, Todd and Tracy were involved in a car accident. Sadly, Tracy died as a result. The family was devastated with the loss. This accident haunted Todd throughout his life. Soon, after the death of his wife, Todd brought his boys back home to California to be closer to his family.



Todd spent a major part of his adult life working in the roofing trade primarily for Western Foam. That always seemed to be a safe landing spot for him after he returned from his other pursuits. So many times, being a confident man, he would take on jobs to help others or to earn extra money. He was great at problem solving and if someone needed help with a task, Todd would say "I can do that". And he would. He helped us in so many ways. He was the "Go to Guy" for us.



Todd grew up around his Grandpa Vernon Todd who bought, gathered, traded and sold all kinds of stuff. Todd inherited that trait and would often say, "I think I have a part that will work for that." He continued that habit and always kept things he might have a use for someday. The old trailer he planned to fix up to vintage stage will sadly never be completed.



A highlight for Todd was a family trip to Maui five years ago. It's a precious memory for all of us and the best Thanksgiving Luau ever. We made fun of how high Todd piled his plate as he tried to incorporate traditional Thanksgiving food and Hawaiian food on one plate.



Todd is survived by his two sons, Tyler Loughmiller (Taylor Anderson), granddaughter, Kira Loughmiller 5 of Marysville; Aaron Loughmiller (Jordanna Neff), granddaughter, Ellie Loughmiller, 6, and grandson, Ethan Loughmiller, 2; his mother, Marilyn Todd; sister, Lana Loughmiller, and nephew, Adam Loughmiller; sister, laurie Loughmiller and nephew, Brian Nesbit of Sacramento: father, Alvin, Loughmiller of Orland; and stepson, Joshua Aust of Marysville. In addition he is survived by uncles, aunts and numerous cousins.



The loss of Todd has left a huge empty space in our hearts and lives. He was loved by his family and many friends. Todd's memorial service, unfortunately, must be limited to the Loughmiller and Todd families, and invited guests. This limit is due to Covid-19 and the need for social distancing. We will gather to honor and remember Todd at the Family Home in Yuba City on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 11:00 am.



We apologize for not being able to accommodate everyone who would like to celebrate Todd's life with us. We appreciate that you cared for him and encourage you to celebrate Todd's life in whatever way is safe and appropriate for you.

