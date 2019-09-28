|
|
3/4/1928 to 8/8/2019
Toki Ziehl moved to Marysville in 1980 with her husband James and their daughter Cathy. Born in Japan, she was set to marry an owner of a hotel chain which was arranged by her family. Instead, she ran away to meet and marry her one true love, James (or Jimmy as she referred to him). Because of her love for James, an American, she left everything she knew behind and came to the USA. She taught herself English, converted to Catholicism and learned the "Betty Crocker" way of cooking. She was kind beyond measure which endeared her to many people and she easily made lots of friends. She also had a great love of animals and rescued and cared for them most of her life.
Toki passed away in her sleep in Los Angeles, CA. She will be missed by so many. She was an amazing mother, loving wife, sister and devoted friend.
Per her wishes, she did not want a memorial. She will be placed with her husband on October 7th, 2019 in Sacramento, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2019