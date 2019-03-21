

Tom Wicker, 73 passed away March 14, 2019. He was born October 20, 1945, in Marysville, California.



He was a life long resident of the Yuba Sutter area where he graduated from Marysville High School in 1963. He was a dedicated employee of PG&E as a Trouble-Man for 38 years.



From an early age he was an avid baseball enthusiast and was active in the Marysville Little League Program. As an adult he held the positions of Coach, Umpire, and Assistant to the District Manager. He was a proud and enthusiastic member of the organizations he loved.



As a young child he also enjoyed participating with his Father in the Airplane Model Club. His love for Hot Rods started at an early age. He restored and impeccably maintained his award winning 65 Cyclone and 40 Ford.



His love and devotion for his beautiful wife Karen for 23 years was imeasureable. He will be lovingly missed by his wife, family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Edith Wicker; and survived by a daughter and grandson.



Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11:00 am followed by a graveside service at Sutter Cemetery at 1:00 pm.



There will be a celebration of life for Tom at a later date.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary