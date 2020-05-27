Toni Ann Apaseo
1966 - 2020
After a courageous battle with cancer, Toni Ann Apaseo, 53, of Colusa, passed away with family by her side, at her home, on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Born on September 27, 1966, to Maynard Jr. and Gayle Parnell, both of Colusa. Toni Ann was a lifelong Colusa resident and a proud Colusa High School graduate.

She worked for the Colusa Unified School District for 23 years as an attendance clerk. She was known by many at Burchfield Primary and Colusa High School. Toni also coached Colusa Little League Softball and Colusa High School Volleyball for multiple seasons.

Toni Ann was known for her honesty, her love of family and children, her friendliness, kindness, loyalty, and her ever-present smile. She was truly an amazing woman who was always there for her family.

Toni Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Maynard Jr. and Gayle Parnell; and she is survived by her husband, Ernest Apaseo of Colusa; son, Justin Apaseo of Sacramento; and daughter, Hayley Apaseo (Kent Boes), of Williams.

A celebration of her life (open house) will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 11 AM to 2 PM at the home of her daughter, 646 Waterfowl Way, in Williams.
Published in Appeal Democrat from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 02:00 PM
the home of her daughter
