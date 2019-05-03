

Tony Santana Ortiz, 98 years of age, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019.



Tony and his twin sister Dolores were born in Tonaya, Jalisco, Mexico on November 11, 1920 to Onesimo Ortiz and Maria Santana. He was the youngest of twelve siblings whom all preceded his death.



In 1945, Tony traveled to Colusa County and shortly after met and married Nadine Sotello and settled in Williams, California. Together they had 5 children: Richard, Marty, Carl, Robert, and Dolores. Tony was a hardworking and dedicated employee of Depue Warehouse for 39 years. He was an avid horseman, had a love and passion for all animals and was a true outdoorsman. He was known for his great sense of humor and never passed up the chance for a practical joke. Tony loved his family, his community, and was a mentor to many.



Continuing his journey through life, in 1986, Tony met and Married Francis Espana and joined her large and loving family in Maxwell, California. For 33 years, Tony and Francis enjoyed each other, their family, and their community.



Tony is survived by his wife Francis, his 5 children, 5 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.



A Rosary will be held at 10am followed by a mass at 11am on Monday May 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 45 Elm St. Maxwell, California. Services to be officiated by Father Francisco Hernandez.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Maxwell Cemetery or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410 www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary