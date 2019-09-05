|
On August 26, 2019 at the age of 60, Tracy L. Vining, Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Rideout Memorial Hospital. Tracy was born on Jaunary 3, 1959 in Yuba County where he stayed and raised a family of his own.
Tracy was a man who wore many hats, but his passion and career was driving truck after his time in the military. He grew up loving and playing baseball for many years. It was no surprise to see him as an adult on the field umpiring, coaching or just cheering on his kids and grandkids from the bleachers. Most of us that knew Tracy knew he had a love for this family, friends, drag racing, fishing, his guitar and playing his music loud.
He is survived by his four children, Toshia, Tracy, Travis and Trever Vining; as well as four grandchildren, Trinity, Lilyanah, Lukas and Brianna; his Aunt Shirley; two sisters, Jeanie and Pat; niece Chrissy, her husband Danny and their children; niece Leah and her family and his cousin Bret and his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother Georgia Vining and brother Donald Vining.
Tracy was a loving father, grandfather and a great friend to many. He will be greatly missed.
There will be a celebration of life on September 7, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm at 5560 State Hwy. 20, Marysville.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019