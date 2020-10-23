

Travis Allen Blevins, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. He was 59 years old and greatly loved by his family and friends.



He had a heart for the elderly and the down and out and was known for giving you his last dollar if you needed it. He spent the last decade between Roseburg, OR, and Orting, WA, where he lived with his sister and helped her. The last couple years were spent there with her, taking care of his father who was terminal.



Travis loved his family dearly. If you were one of his friends, you were his family. Travis loved the outdoors, so much so the call of the wild would grip him at times and he would retreat to living in nature. Fishing was his most favorite thing to do.



The day of his passing, he was at Ellis Lake after visiting his father's grave. I'm sure the love of his grandfather, who frequented the lake, and his father was heavy on his mind.



Travis is preceded in death by his brother, Troy Lynn Blevins; grandfather, Travis Blevins; and father, Jimmie Travis Blevins, natives of Olivehurst; his grandmother, Helen Ensey of Keyes, CA.



Travis is survived by his wife, Joanna Blevins of Sutherland, OR; his mother, Peggy Burrow of Muskogee, OK; and sister, Valerie Seaton of Orting, WA; brother, Joseph Burrow of Texas; nephew, Kyle Travis Blevins; and niece, Kristina Litch.



Travis will be laid to rest at Sierra View Memorial Park as his family before him. At this time arrangements have not been made.

