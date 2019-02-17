

Our beloved Travis passed away unexpectedly in Salt Lake City, UT, on January 27, 2019. He was born April 9, 1988, in Yuba City to parents Rick and Cindy Geddes, spending his childhood there and graduating from YCHS in 2006.



After high school he left for Chico State where a love and passion for the outdoors was nurtured and where he became an expert white-water kayaker and rafter. Working for the university-affiliated "Adventure Outings" he guided many CSUC students into the surrounding mountain wilderness for fantastic outdoor experiences.



Travis was a fun loving and outgoing people person with a quick smile and even quicker wit. If you knew him, he was your friend and if you needed help, he was the first to offer.



Starting at a young age he attended church camp at Westminster Woods, and would later go on to become a counselor locally at Woodleaf, and during his college years at Riverway Ranch camp in the Southern Sierra. He also made several trips to Mexico as part of the St. Andrew Presbyterian Mexico Mission outreach to build houses for the poor.



Travis is survived by parents, Rick and Cindy Geddes; brother, Tracy Geddes; and his wife, Katie and their son Sid; numerous cousins, aunties, uncles and one living grandparent. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 AM, February 23, 2019, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City with Pastor Garrett Andrew presiding.