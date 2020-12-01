

Trinidad "Trino" Banuelos, age 70, passed away on November 22, 2020, in Marysville, CA, where he resided with his loving wife of 25 years, Barbara Banuelos. Trinidad was born on February 19, 1950, in Marysville, CA, to Jesus and Alejandra Banuelos.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Richard and Albert Villalpando, Jose Luis and Marcos Banuelos; his sisters, Maria de Jesus Villalpando and Juanita Banuelos; his stepdaughter, Marcy Kelley; and his son, Trinidad David Banuelos.



Trinidad is survived by his siblings, Joe and George Villalpando (Pat), Emerita Banuelos Rodriguez (Adrian), and Federico Banuelos; his children, Natalie Banuelos (Johnny), Ignacia Banuelos Thompson (Kenny), Christi Banuelos-Miller (Adam), Trinidad J. Banuelos Jr. (Rina), Felicia Banuelos (Stephen), and Jerimiah Banuelos; and his stepchildren, Karsta Akins, Tavia Akins, and Daniel Akins (Wanjiku); 23 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.



Trinidad, a lifelong Yuba Sutter resident, attended Arboga Elementary, Yuba Gardens, and Marysville High School, where he was voted Freshman class president.



At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Army. He went on to work in many construction fields and later attended Yuba College. He ended his career as a cement finisher and was a member of Cement Masons Local 400.



One of his favorite things to do was to point out to his children the many local businesses he had helped to build.



Trinidad was a loving husband, proud family man, and fiercely protective of his loved ones. He had a great sense of humor and loved being with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed traveling to SF and loved the SF Giants.



He was so proud of his kids and grandkids and was especially proud of having a large family. He would often say, "I have no ugly kids or grandkids." He would tell his children that they came from "buena masa."



He was also very proud to be a Banuelos and he was proud of his Mexican heritage. He loved wearing his cowboy boots, listening to Johnny Cash and Vicente Fernandez.



Trinidad passed away in a house he loved, surrounded by his children, grandchildren and the love of his life, Barbara. He went to be with the Lord, peacefully, in a room filled with love.



Funeral arrangements are being handled privately by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

