Trinidad Cruz Campos, "Grandpa", passed away on June 8, 2020, at 94 years old in Yuba City, California. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.He is survived by his wife, Margarita Campos; his children, Leticia Lopez, Trinidad Campos (Rosemary), Luz Bonetti (Trey), Erma Thurman (Anthony), and Diana Antony (Marty); twelve grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He had 8 siblings, he is survived by his sister, Maria 100 years old; and his brother, Salvador 85 years old.He was born May 11, 1926, in La Hacienda de San Jose, Guanajuato, Mexico. He came to the US in 1947 under the Bracero Program, he worked in states west of the Mississippi before settling in Yuba City.He worked for Oji Brothers from the mid 1950's until he retired. He was grateful that Oji Brothers helped him, his family, and his brothers. Grandpa worked hard and showed his children how to do the same.He was so proud of his children who went on to college and have careers in accounting, engineering, and business management. He was also very proud of his grandchildren who played college Softball and Rugby, in the USA JR Olympic Girls' Volleyball, earned masters' degrees, served in the US Army National Guard, and one is attending medical school.He was a wise and patient man. He enjoyed being around family the most. He always told his children and grandchildren how proud he was of them, to study and work hard, and to make smart choices. Grandpa set a great example for his family. He will be missed very much.Service and viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at 5:30PM at the Chapel of the Twin Cities in Yuba City, followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 6PM.Funeral arrangements by Chapel of the Twin Cities. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Church, Yuba City, CA.Share online condolences at