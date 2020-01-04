|
Trish Landis passed away on December 31, 2019 in the arms of her family. Parents: Ted and Pauline Stevens; sons: Casey and Bryan Landis; grandkids: Josey and Cody Landis and siblings: Nancy Stevens, Charlene Uribe and Larry Stevens
Trish was currently working as the secretary for First Presbyterian Church of Marysville, where she has been a member for 65 years. She sang in the choir and served as a Deacon and an Elder.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020