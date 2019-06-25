

Troy Richard Battaglia 72, passed away on June 17, 2019, at UC Davis Hospital. Born on March 14, 1947, to Nadine and Richard Battaglia, and their very large loving families. He was a resident in Sutter County and a musician that started with trumpet and ended with guitar, which he continued in his life with his long time music brothers.



In 1966, he was inducted into the United States Army during the Korean War and became a military policeman. After an honorable discharge went on to Yuba College and received a degree in Associated Arts and a BA in Economics at Chico State University.



He later became a Realtor/Broker and received a contractors license and enjoyed preaching an occasional sermon in the Church of Christ. He was a dear brother, uncle, and father of three children.



Troy is survived by 1 daughter, Diane Brown of Roseville; 2 sons, Drew Battaglia and Atticus Battaglia of Yuba City; 1 sister, Cheryl Gillespie of Yuba City; and 1 brother, Randy Battaglia of Oroville.



A graveside service is being held at Live Oak Cemetery in Live Oak, California, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 10:00 AM and gathering at the Moose Lodge, 205 S Walton Avenue in Yuba City, California directly after the service.

