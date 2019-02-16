

Ulan Eddy Valusek died on January 13, 2019, at the age of 81.



"Ed" is survived by: his daughters, Melinda (Valusek) Poukish and Jennifer Montgomery; his granddaughter Madison Montgomery, and his brother Dr. William Valusek and family.



He was preceded in death by his college sweetheart, Diana Valusek, in which they enjoyed 53 years of marriage.



Ed was born on April 16, 1936 in National City, California to Edward and Margie Valusek. He graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in Industrial Engineering.



After performing honorably for 4 years in the United States Air Force, he worked in the private sector as an Industrial Engineer, eventually retiring from Beale AFB as a Supervising Industrial Engineer in civil service.



Along with spending time with his family, he enjoyed travelling especially to an annual reunion with the Collegians. Lifelong friendships were developed as he played the trumpet in this big band originating from the music department at Cal Poly, SLO.



His love for photography was evident in his participation of Hub Camera Club, Gold Rush, and PSA. He also provided photographic services to organizations and community members. These experiences inspired him to teach others through community organizations and judging various photographic competitions.



During the past few years, he enjoyed developing friendships with his fellow SIRS members.



A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Yuba City, located at 3101 Colusa Hwy., on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11am.