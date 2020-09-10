

Vella Cloward passed away peacefully September 5, 2020 at the age of 59, in Rolla, MO. She was born in Sacramento, CA on September 1, 1961 to Albert and Twyla Johnson.



She attended Arboga, Yuba Gardens, and Lindhurst High School graduating in 1979.



She married Ron Cloward in 1981 and proudly raised their son James Lee Cloward.



She is survived by her son Jim (Katlyn), sisters Gayle Wright of Marysville, Mary (Bill) Martini of Oregon, Brenda (Mike) Neumann of Wisconsin, brother Tom (Barbara) Johnson of Missouri, four grandchildren, and many other extended family members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store