Services will be held at a later date for Venita Joy Rogers, 85 of Gridley. She passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020, in Yuba City. Venita was born July 1, 1934, in Sipe Springs, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Gridley and was a homemaker during her adult life.She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Raymond Rogers.She is survived by her two children, Tammie Myers of Gridley, and Dennis Rogers of Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a sister, Claudia Pike of Yuba City.The family wishes to thank the staff at Cherry Blossom Assisted Living and Freedom Home Health Hospice for their dedicated care, kindness and support.Inurnment will be in the Gridley Biggs Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.Share online condolences at