Venita Joy Rogers
1934 - 2020
Services will be held at a later date for Venita Joy Rogers, 85 of Gridley. She passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020, in Yuba City. Venita was born July 1, 1934, in Sipe Springs, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Gridley and was a homemaker during her adult life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Raymond Rogers.

She is survived by her two children, Tammie Myers of Gridley, and Dennis Rogers of Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a sister, Claudia Pike of Yuba City.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Cherry Blossom Assisted Living and Freedom Home Health Hospice for their dedicated care, kindness and support.

Inurnment will be in the Gridley Biggs Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
679 Ohio St
Gridley, CA 95948
(530) 846-2138
