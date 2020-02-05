Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
(530) 742-6957
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Bull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Stella Bull


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Stella Bull Obituary

Vera Stella Bull, of Forney, Texas, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born in Jeanerette, Louisiana, on May 10, 1924. She moved to California, after meeting her husband Carl, during WWII.

Vera retired from the Marysville Joint Unified School district as a cook manager at Marysville High and Anna McKenney. She enjoyed doing private catering and time with her grandkids.

She is survived by son, Ray (Diane) Bull; daughters, Faye (Richard) Swearingen, Nena Walby, and Mechelle (Rob) Avers; grandchildren, Kenneth (Brittney) Van Swearingen, Karen (Mike) Manrose, Michele Blake, Zeke (Dee) Bull, Jacob Bull, Nicole Avers, Jake Avers, Jared Avers; 14 great-grandchildren; extended family; church family; and a host of friends far and near.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Nena Higgins; husband, Carl D. Bull; son, Danial Bull; grandson, Brian Swearingen, and granddaughter, Nicole Bull.

A Celebration Of Life will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, 11:00 am at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA, 95961. A catered reception to follow at Marysville Veterans Hall, 211 17th Street.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sierra View Memorial Park (530) 742-6957.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -