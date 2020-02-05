|
Vera Stella Bull, of Forney, Texas, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born in Jeanerette, Louisiana, on May 10, 1924. She moved to California, after meeting her husband Carl, during WWII.
Vera retired from the Marysville Joint Unified School district as a cook manager at Marysville High and Anna McKenney. She enjoyed doing private catering and time with her grandkids.
She is survived by son, Ray (Diane) Bull; daughters, Faye (Richard) Swearingen, Nena Walby, and Mechelle (Rob) Avers; grandchildren, Kenneth (Brittney) Van Swearingen, Karen (Mike) Manrose, Michele Blake, Zeke (Dee) Bull, Jacob Bull, Nicole Avers, Jake Avers, Jared Avers; 14 great-grandchildren; extended family; church family; and a host of friends far and near.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Nena Higgins; husband, Carl D. Bull; son, Danial Bull; grandson, Brian Swearingen, and granddaughter, Nicole Bull.
A Celebration Of Life will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, 11:00 am at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA, 95961. A catered reception to follow at Marysville Veterans Hall, 211 17th Street.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sierra View Memorial Park (530) 742-6957.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020