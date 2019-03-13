Home

Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1259 French Ave
Gridley, CA
More Obituaries for Vere Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vere Gardner


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vere Gardner Obituary

December 20, 1922 - March 2, 2019

Vere Gardner, one of the last remaining military survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Riverton, Utah, at the age of 96. Born on December 20, 1922, in Garden Grove, CA, to Serenus H. (Rea) Gardner and Pansy May Yarrington, his was a life of valor. Serving on the USS Salt Lake City, he defended our country in 38 major engagements in the Pacific during WWII. He married Artie Mae Sutton on July 15, 1945, then started a career in farming, specializing in rice. Vere was a doer who was not afraid of hard work. But he also cultivated a soft side and would share a friendly laugh with anyone.

Vere is preceded in death by his bride of almost 72 years; his daughter Diane; and eight of his ten siblings. He is survived by his sister Faith Stowers; his brother Milo; four children, Sharon Miller (Lin); Jeanine Young (Richard); Brad (Penny); Peggy Bullock (Tim); and numerous descendants including a fifth generation.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel, 679 Ohio St., Gridley, CA, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Liberty Ward of the , 1259 French Ave., Gridley, CA, with a viewing prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
