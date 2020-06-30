

Vergil Lee Jackson, 87, entered into rest March 3rd, 2020, at Mercy San Juan Hospital in Sacramento, CA.



He leaves his wife of 67 year, Pallie (Oliver) Jackson; his four daughters, Gwendolyn Bell, Patricia Murphy, Alicia Pratt, and Sabrena Alias; and three sons, Vergil Jackson Jr., Dwight Jackson, and Kirk Jackson; six sisters; two brothers; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Vergil was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to many.



Born in Jonesboro, Louisiana, the son of late Cibbie (Jackson) Hines and George Jackson. He joined the Army-Air Force at age 19, participating in the Korean War, earning an honorable discharge five years later from Beale Air Force Base.



He met his wife at the Rita and Curley in Marysville, and they were married February 7, 1953, where they resided in Yuba City for 14 years before relocation to Santa Ana. They returned to Yuba City in 1973. Recently after several years in Yuba City, the decision was made because of his age and health problems to move in with their youngest daughter and be closer to the VA Medical Services.



He had excellent mechanic skills and could work on any vehicle or diesel truck. He spent over 25 years as a truck driver owning his own truck as well as working for Valley Farms in Yuba City. He retired in 2004.



Vergil was an avid fisherman and had many secret holes he shared with others. Property owners provided him with keys to their properties to fish, as he liked. He had many fishing stories, but most was about the fish that did not get away. His ritual was enjoying fish every Friday. He also became technologically savvy with learning how to operate a computer and cell phone where he could take pictures, text, and share photos of his catches.



Boxing was his sport of choice. He made sure he did not miss any Pay-Per-View fights even in his hospital bed. Heavyweight was his division of choice and could tell you any and everything about the upcoming fighters.



Other enjoyments were taking pictures, playing his Fantasy 5 numbers, watching the Family Feud game show, eating good food, building a fire, and most of all love for his family.



Services will be held at East Lawn, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA 95841, Friday, July 3rd, 2020, at 11:00am OUTSIDE. All are welcome. He will then be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620, afterwards which ONLY immediate family members will attend. We will celebrate his life at 3320 Grass Creek Ct., Antelope, CA 95843, immediately after the service.



