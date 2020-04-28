|
Our Dad-Pops, Vianey C. Guadarrama passed away April 20, 2020. He came to United States from Tonatico, Mexico, when he was 16 to have a better life and that he did.
He was a bull rider in his early days and in looking at pictures he lived life to the fullest. He made time for everything. He loved family and most of all farming and doing things right. If it was not right, it would be torn down and started over. He worked for Five Way Farms up until February of this year! He was 78 years old.
He joins his son, Vianey Guadarrama, Jr.; and grandson, Ross Heier, who have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Terry Guadarrrama; and his children, grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held May 1, 2020, 11 AM at Sutter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers send contributions in memory of his name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 223 8th Street, Marysville, CA 95901.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020