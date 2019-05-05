|
|
Vickey Lee London, 74, of Olivehurst, CA, passed away on May 1, 2019, in Marysville, CA. Vickey was born in Marysville, CA, to James and Opal Baker on June 23, 1944.
Vickey attended Marysville High School, Marysville, CA. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and working in her yard.
Vickey is survived by her daughter Laura McGrath, son-in-law Tony McGrath, grandson, Marc McGrath and granddaughter, Rachel McGrath all of Marysville, CA; and her brother George Baker of Las Vegas, NV.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Joe London; parents James and Opal Baker; brothers: James Baker and Raymond Baker; sisters: Geraldine McLelland, Dorothy Cowger and Verta Overman.
Graveside service will be held at Sierra View, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held in the mortuary prior to graveside funeral beginning at 10:00 AM.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 5, 2019