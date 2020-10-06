1/1
Vickie May (Myers) Fox
1947 - 2020

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Vickie M. Fox on October 1, 2020, at the age of 73.

After months of failing health, she passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. She was called home to be with her Lord and Savior.

Vickie, single handedly spent most her life working and raising her family. She lived for her 5 children, 15 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Family was most important to her. She was the rock and glue that held everyone together and still is.

She loved her 2 sisters Pame Roberts and Judie O'Donnell. She looked forward to playing cards Gin Rummy - until wee hours in the morning.

She was a hard worker, at times had more than one job and refused to retire. She would say "I would be bored - I like my job and seeing everyone".

Vickie lived 47 years in Yuba County and at the same residence for nearly 40 years and everyone knew her as "Mom", which she loved. Her door was always open for anyone in need or wanting to visit, which they did. Friends, family, coworkers, neighbors, her kids and grandkids, grade school friends would come and visit throughout the years just to say hi to "Mom".

Everyone knew Vickie at the local Exxon gas station, back when everything was manual. She would see you pull in to get gas and by the time you came up to pay she had all the items you regularly would purchase ready for you. Didn't need to ask, she knew exactly who you were and what you needed.

For the last decade +, she worked at Sam's Club. She would leave to head to work most times 2 hours before her shift just to make sure she didn't get caught in traffic and not be late so she would have time to visit with her coworkers, that was another extension of her family. Everyone, including all customers knew her as "Miss Vickie".

She is survived by her children Teri Tratos (Nevada), Robert Myers (Ohio), Kellie Russ (California), Stacy Haight (Missouri) and Ryan Carl (California).

She was preceded in death by her father Robert Deal and her mother Mable Deal (Branson, Missouri).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 5 PM at Bible Baptist Church, 2767 North Beale Rd., Marysville, California 95901.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
October 5, 2020
Many will miss Vickie's cordial welcome and smile at Sam's Club as much as my wife and I do. RIP Miss Vickie.
Don Thibodeau
Acquaintance
