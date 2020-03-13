|
|
1942 – 2020
Our beloved mom, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Vicky, aka "Suzie, Mom, Mamma, Grandma, Gamma and GG", passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2020.
Vicky was born in Yuba City, California, on June 8, 1942, to Vic and Helen Pitts. At a young age, she became an accomplished professional roller skater whose name can be found in the World Almanac. In 1971, she married the love of her life, Don "Art" Haymore and they shared a long, happy marriage rooted by their deep love and respect for each other.
Vicky was the most adorable social butterfly who befriended everyone she met. She taught so much to so many and was "Mom" to countless people. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren. She cherished her family and played an integral role in their lives and the lives of those close to her. Always confident and beautiful, she led by example and was the perfect model for parenting, grandparenting, unconditional love, humor and inner strength. She will be profoundly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother.
Mom, you have given so much and asked for so little in return. Thank you for always being there for us, for teaching us, listening to us, helping and forgiving us, loving us, and always, always paving the way for us. We will continue to work hard to reach the standard you set. Farewell sweet mamma. You were simply magnificent.
A celebration of life will be held on March 28, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Nicolaus, California. We'd love for all who knew Vicky to attend; please send your RSVP to: [email protected].
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 25, 2020