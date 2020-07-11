

October 2, 1926 - June 30, 2020



Born in Los Angeles, California, to Charles and Anne Ryder. She graduated from Hollywood High School in 1944 and earned her Associates Degree from Los Angeles City College.



Villas completed the nurse training program at Santa Clara County Hospital in 1949. She attended San Jose State while there and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Los Angeles State College and worked at Santa Monica Hospital from 1951-1955 when she married Elmer W. Danbom and moved to Hilmar.



They farmed in Hilmar and had three children Ruth Anne, Dean and Charlie. In 1968, they left farming when Elmer became an Ag teacher and they moved to Yuba City. They stayed there until 1973 when a teaching position opened in Eureka, CA.



Villas returned to the Turlock/Hilmar area in 1988 after the death of her mother, where she lived until her passing. She was a member of Beverly Hills Lutheran Church as a youth and was married there. She was also a member of Berea Lutheran Church in Hilmar, Faith Lutheran in Marysville, Calvary Lutheran in Eureka and most recently, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Livingston, CA.



Villas taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was active in all church activities. She was active in Girl Scouts as a troop leader and other positions as Den mother in Cub Scouts. She was always hauling kids around campus, band, sports, Luther League and other activities. She was proud of her Swedish heritage and was a member of VASA and Hilmar-Irwin-Stevinson Historical Society.



Villas is survived by her three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.



A graveside service will be held at South Hilmar Cemetery on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00a.m. All are welcome to attend at their own discretion.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Villas' memory to the charity of the donor's choosing.

