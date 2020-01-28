|
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Live Oak Cemetery for Virgil H. R. Goode, 90, of Yuba City. He passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Marysville. Virgil was born the eldest of seven children to Irvine and Flora Goode on February 22, 1929, in Markel, Texas.
He was a longtime resident of Sutter County, having worked many years for the Live Oak School District and was known as "Mr. Fixit". He also worked for Seaman's and Sunset Molding in the past. He built the family home on Ash Street in Live Oak in 1949, at that time he had to build a road to the house, dig the well and provide electricity to the property. If he didn't have the proper tools, he would make them. He was a devoted family man, who enjoyed woodworking, and made over 100 instruments, he also built radios and enjoyed rock tumbling along with a wide variety of other interests. He was a lifelong member of the NRA.
He is preceded in death by daughter, Virlynda Jean Detzler; son, Curtis Ray Goode; one brother, Harold Lloyd Good; and one sister, Wanda Joyce Papes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Nobie Jean Goode of Yuba City; one son, John Andrew (AnnaLisa Ruth) Goode of Orange, CA; grandson, Ian Fletcher Goode of Orange, CA; three granddaughters, Elisebeth Jean Kirk of Orland, CA, Jennifer Lynn Binkier of Loma Rica, CA, Stephanie Ann McMurry of Sutter, CA; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carroll Wayne Goode of Marysville, CA, Donnie Willis Goode of New Mexico; two sisters, Billie June Dockery of Yuba City, CA, and Irvene Barclay of Reno, NV.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel. The family suggests contributions to . Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 28, 2020