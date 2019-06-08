Home

Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Following Services
1771 Tamarack Dr.
Yuba City, CA
Virgil Jackson (Jack) Lane, Jr., 82, of Bouse, AZ, passed away April 11, 2019. Born May 25, 1936 in Checotaha, OK. He was a Yuba Sutter resident for approx. 35 years and a heavy equipment operator with Engineers Union Local 3.

He is survived by his domestic partner of 13 years, Mary Erwin of Bouse, AZ; sons, Jon Lane of OK, Jackie Denton Lane of Yuba City, Jeff Lane of Brownsville, Jerry Lane of OK, Jay Lane of Browns Valley, Joel Lane of Marysville, Jimmie Lane of Browns Valley and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Lavena Lane; parents, Virgil Jackson Lane and Juanita Lane; granddaughter, Dedra Lane; grandson, Dakota Lane; brothers, Walter Jerry Lane, Carl Lane and Curtis Lane and sister, Bobbie Lane.

Services will be held at Sutter Cemetery at 11:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1771 Tamarack Dr., Yuba City. Officiant: Charles Woods Jr. with Christ Ministry.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 8, 2019
