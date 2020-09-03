1/1
Virgil Leon "Mac" McWhorter
1937 - 2020
Virgil Leon (Mac) McWhorter was born in Union City, Oklahoma, on January 2, 1937. His family moved to California when he was at the age of three living in the Marysville/Olivehurst area.

At the age of 17 he joined the Air Force continuing for 20 years. In 1958 he met Adrienne A. Wales and they were married on July 12, 1959. They had two children who now both live in the Portland, Oregon area.

In 1984 Mac went to work for United Air Lines in San Francisco. Upon retirement in 2000, he and Adrienne moved back home to the valley living in Yuba City for 14 years. In 2015, due to health issues, they moved to Damascus, Oregon to live with their daughter, living there five years before his death on August 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Adrienne of 61 years; a daughter, Darinda Lee Cripps of Damascus, Oregon; a son, Richard A. McWhorter of Happy Valley, Oregon; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

There will be a military honors service at Willamette National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life in Damascus at 1:00 the same day.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 3 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Service
11:00 AM
Willamette National Cemetery
