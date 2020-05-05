Virgina (Macias Martinez) Ramos
On April 5, 2020, Virginia Macias Martinez Ramos, lost her courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Virginia was born January 13, 1937, in Corona, CA. Virginia spent many years as a Manager House of Fabrics where she retired in the early 2000's.

Virginia was a beloved wife, mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother who filled her life by helping those less fortunate. She was willing to feed anyone who entered her door.

Virginia is proceeded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard A. Ramos; father and mother Felix and Josephine Macias Martinez; brother, Lupe Macias; and sisters, Jeannie Garcia and Margaret Weyrauch.

Virginia is survived by her son, Bruce R. Ramos (Shirley); daughters Annette J. Medeiros (Clint), and Liza M. Roberts (Joe); grandchildren, Meagan N. Skaggs (Drew), Michelle L. Medeiros, Corey R. Roberts, and C.J. Medeiros; great-grandchildren, Harmonie F. Roberts, Addison R. Roberts and Maya A. Skaggs; sister, Priscilla Mejia; brothers. Luciano Macias and Samuel Macias.

A celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Alzheimer's Association in her honor.

Published in Appeal Democrat from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
