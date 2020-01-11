Home

Virgina "Sue" Shaffer


1939 - 2020
Virgina "Sue" Shaffer Obituary

May 7, 1939 - January 5, 2020
Resident of Marysville, CA.

Virginia "Sue" Shaffer (Plattner/Likins) was born in San Luis Obispo, California and moved to Santa Cruz at a young age. She attended Live Oak Elementary School, Mission Hill Junior High and Santa Cruz High School.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Martha "Virginia" Plattner; and her brother, Jack "Stormy" Plattner.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Christine) and Kurt (Melanie) Likins; along with six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her companion Chris Parent.

Surrounded by family and friends, Sue passed away in Santa Cruz after losing a courageous battle with renal failure. She was a sincere and kind-hearted woman who spent half of her life helping people who struggled with mental health.

Sue also had a genuine passion for dogs of all shapes, sizes and colors. She rescued and loved many throughout her life, and helped start and run a community dog park in Yuba City. Sue's infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor will be remembered by all.

A celebration of life will be held in the late spring. We would like to thank Hospice of Santa Cruz and Pacific Coast Manor for all of their help and support caring for Sue.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
