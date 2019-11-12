|
On November 5, 2019, at the age of 90, Virginia "Ginny" Anne Goudie, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
Born in Tulare, California to Clarence and Gladys McMillen on September 4, 1929, she witnessed incredible things and helped make a difference in so many lives; family, friends and strangers. Mom never turned away from helping anyone in need or just needing a loving ear.
During World War II, she met the love of her life, Richard E. Goudie, who was serving in the U.S. Navy. They married on November 9, 1947, in Southern California.
She was the beloved mother of Stephen "Steve" and Thomas "Tom", proud mother-in-law of Hope. She was also mother-in-law for over 20 years to Violet Marie. Grandmother to Thomas Jr. "TJ", Heather and Chrystal. Mom had a special song for each grandchild and they enjoyed singing them with her. She enjoyed the laughter of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren during visits as they played and talked with her.
Mom lived a full life as a wonderful mother, business woman in the banking industry and homemaker. She was very proud of retiring from Bank of America, formally Security Pacific First National Bank, as Assistant Vice President Operations Officer. Her personal and professional accomplishments are too many to list.
She loved to cook for her family as long as she was able, especially on our Browns Valley property called "El Rancho No Gota". While on the property, she loved to maintain her small cactus garden and spent hours watching the wild and domestic animals.
Mom was highly skilled in needlepoint and counted cross stitch and don't forget the cross word puzzles she continued to do to the end. She always enjoyed her outings with family and friends.
Most of all she instilled in her sons and family strong values that have served us well. She will be so missed and forever in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, of 70 years, Richard "Dick"; sisters, Margaret and Barbara; brother, Robert; and great-grandson, Raymond.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at The Courtyard and The Fountains for their care, devotion and love they gave to both Virginia and Richard while they lived out their last years.
A Celebration of Life for Virginia and Richard, will be held at Memory Garden Memorial Park and Mortuary, 455 Central Ave., Brea, CA 92821 on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 12:00 noon.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019