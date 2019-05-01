Home

Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
Graveside service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Sutter Cemetery
7200 Butte Avenue
Sutter, CA
Virginia Rae Holsey


Virginia Rae Holsey Obituary

Virginia Rae Holsey, 77, of Olivehurst, CA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on April 26, 2019.

Virginia was born in Yuba City, CA on July 17, 1941. She made wedding cakes for over 30 years and was a homemaker for 62 years.

She is survived by her three children: son, Wayne (wife Kristen) Holsey; son, Bobby Holsey; daughter, Brenda Holsey-D'Amico; 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Adelsa Rogers and Martha Hicks.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wayne Leon Holsey.

Viewing is to be held at the Chapel of the Twin Cities, 715 Shasta St., Yuba City, CA from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on May 2, 2019. Graveside services are to follow at 12:00 PM at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, CA.
