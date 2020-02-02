Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
800 "D" St.
Marysville, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Sue Shaffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Sue Shaffer Obituary

A celebration of the life and times of Virginia Sue "Mama Sue" Shaffer will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 800 "D" St., Marysville, CA.

Join us in remembering a remarkable woman who brought joy, laughter and a sense of purpose to all who knew her.

This celebration is a chance for all who knew her to share their stories and memories with her family and friends.

Snacks and coffee will be provided but you can also bring some of your favorites to share.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -