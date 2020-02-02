|
A celebration of the life and times of Virginia Sue "Mama Sue" Shaffer will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 800 "D" St., Marysville, CA.
Join us in remembering a remarkable woman who brought joy, laughter and a sense of purpose to all who knew her.
This celebration is a chance for all who knew her to share their stories and memories with her family and friends.
Snacks and coffee will be provided but you can also bring some of your favorites to share.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7, 2020