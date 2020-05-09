

On May 3, 2020, Virginia Lee Wolff left this world to join her Heavenly Father. Virginia loved the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren, family and her church family with unconditional love. Virginia always looked for the best in everyone, she loved life and brought happiness to the many people who knew her.



Virginia, worked for many years in grocery retail. She was a hard worker, loved her customers and co-workers.



Virginia's life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:17 – "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."



On February 21, 2019, Virginia received a double lung transplant at UCSF. Virginia was given a true miracle, only having to be on the transplant list for 30 days, she was able to receive two perfect lungs. Virginia never gave up hope and she faced every challenge with a smile and thumbs up.



Virginia is preceded in death by her father and mother, Benjamin and Josephine Rasul; and her siblings, Benjamin Rasul and Genevieve Adams.



Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Bill Wolff; her sisters, Alice Thayer and Rosalie Marquez; her children, Katrina Sanchez, Kathleen Williams and Jason Wolff (Varida). Virginia is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Virginia will be greatly missed and will always bring a smile to those she touched.



Celebration of life will be at a later date.

