Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Vivienne's life story with friends and family

Share Vivienne's life story with friends and family

HELIKER - Vivienne Grace Heliker, 93, of Colusa, CA, passed away July 17, 2020. Arrangements are under t he direction of Neptune Society of Northern California, (916) 338-1111.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store