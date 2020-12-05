1/1
Von L. Kleinsmith
1971 - 2020
Von L. Kleinsmith, of Yuba City, passed away Monday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Yuba City on November 18, 1971.

He had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed sports. Von was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers football team and Florida Marlins baseball team. He also enjoyed his pets, especially his rescued St. Bernards.

Survivors include his mother, Nancy L. Kleinsmith and brother, Max L. Kleinsmith both of Yuba City. He is preceded in death by his father, Tod L. Kleinsmith.

Von will be missed by his family and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Donations in Von's memory may be made to Saint Bernard Rescue Foundation, Inc., 103 Cowboy Lane, Bertram, TX 78605 or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
