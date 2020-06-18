

A private family service will be held for W F Little, 88, of Gridley. He passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Gridley. He was born July 17, 1931, in Dallas, Texas, one of six children born to George and Willie Little. He was a longtime resident of Gridley, was a partner in the family's nursery, and was also a landscaping contractor. He attended local schools and graduated from Gridley High school class of 1951.



He enjoyed serving others and volunteered at the local Gleaners. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was a leader at the Olivehurst Church. W F was a devoted husband and father, and will be dearly missed.



W F is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy Little of Gridley; two sons, Paul (Yolanda) Little, Leonard (Charla) Little, all of Sacramento; four daughters, Letricia (Byron) Summers of Gridley, Sherita (Shawn) Cassity of Gridley, Juanita (Francis) Romans of Tulsa, OK, Celicia (Josh) Green of Santa Rosa; one brother, Jerry (Stephanie) of Yuba City; one sister, Selma Ferry of Yuba City; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel, with social distancing guidelines enforced. Burial in the Gridley Biggs Cemetery will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020.



Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.

