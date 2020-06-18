W F Little
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share W F's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

A private family service will be held for W F Little, 88, of Gridley. He passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Gridley. He was born July 17, 1931, in Dallas, Texas, one of six children born to George and Willie Little. He was a longtime resident of Gridley, was a partner in the family's nursery, and was also a landscaping contractor. He attended local schools and graduated from Gridley High school class of 1951.

He enjoyed serving others and volunteered at the local Gleaners. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was a leader at the Olivehurst Church. W F was a devoted husband and father, and will be dearly missed.

W F is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy Little of Gridley; two sons, Paul (Yolanda) Little, Leonard (Charla) Little, all of Sacramento; four daughters, Letricia (Byron) Summers of Gridley, Sherita (Shawn) Cassity of Gridley, Juanita (Francis) Romans of Tulsa, OK, Celicia (Josh) Green of Santa Rosa; one brother, Jerry (Stephanie) of Yuba City; one sister, Selma Ferry of Yuba City; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel, with social distancing guidelines enforced. Burial in the Gridley Biggs Cemetery will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
idley-Block Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Burial
Gridley Biggs Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved