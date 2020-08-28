

Wallace Kay Barnes passed away peacefully at the age of 90, on August 13, 2020. A longtime resident of Yuba City and Marysville.



Kay was a US Navy veteran serving his country proudly during the Korean War and retired from Pacific Bell in 1984 after 26 years of service. His hobbies included hunting, golf and coaching youth baseball, commonly known as the "eye-de-eye" man.



He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Shirley Barnes; sons, Dennis Barnes (Jennifer), and Shelley Barnes (Jeannette); grandchildren, Sarah Wasley (Zach), Amy Barnes (Kyle), and 1st Lieutenant Trevor Barnes; and 3 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Mary-Ann and MacKenzie. He is preceded in death by his son, Kenny Barnes.



Sympathy Cards may be sent to 4647 Dorchester Lane, Granite Bay, CA 95746.

