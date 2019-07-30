|
Walter "Dutch" Hartstra was born April 10th, 1930, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He lived through the German Occupation and American Liberation of Holland as a child, during the World War II.
In his younger years he was an avid athlete and a Boy Scout. At the age of 19 Walter enlisted with the newly formed Royal Dutch Air Force, which sent him to flight school in Texas, to earn his wings.
After leaving the Royal Dutch Air Force, he returned to the United States and was commissioned as an Officer/Pilot in the United States Air Force, during the 1950' and 60's. Walt remained on active duty until the late 1960's, he then served for the next 30-years in the Air Force Reserves, eventually retiring as Lieutenant Colonel.
Upon leaving active duty, Walt flew a private jet for the American lumber company Van Deusen. In January of 1974, Walt received his Bachelors of Art, in German, from CSU Sacramento, then worked for Social Security until he retired.
His life's passions included art, music, flying, tennis, and soccer. A big fan of sports of all types, he frequently attended his grandchildren's sporting events.
As a long-time member of the Yuba City Racquet Club, he was able to enjoy many hours of playing tennis. Walt was a member of the Order of Daedalians, Retired Officers and the Republican Party.
He is survived by his wife, June Hartstra; his two sons, Peter and Kaz Hartstra; and many more family members.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, 12:00 p.m., July 31, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 30, 2019