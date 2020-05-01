1924 - 2020Walt's faith in Christ was key as he was ushered into Heaven on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C., a graduate of Colorado State University, and served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.Walt loved farming which he enjoyed for most of his life. He also loved being with family and friends, traveling, music, dancing, and playing dominoes.He is survived by his loving wife, Lee; four children; five step-children; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:00AM at High Sierra Fellowship in Minden, NV. Reception immediately following at 1041 Pinion Pine Drive, Minden, NV.Share online condolences at