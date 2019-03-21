

In the early morning hours of March 13, 2019, Wanda passed peacefully in her sleep. She went to be with her loving Father in Heaven and his son Jesus Christ. Wanda was born in Magna, Utah on January 6, 1925 to Louis Frank Blackett and Maxine Hinker Blackett. She was raised in Springfield, Utah and Provo, Utah. Latter in her young teens her family moved to Southern California where she met her future husband and later married. Together they had four children: Sharon Haggard Myers (Wallace), Robert Myers (Leona), Ronald Myers (Barbara) and Brenda Ogiba Myers (Paul).She had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. All of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles H. Myers, her son Robert C. Myers, her daughter Sharon L. Haggard Myers and 2 granddaughters, Rhonda Myers and Marianna Carr.



Wanda worked very hard all her life. She ran a restaurant and bakery in Wheatland, California for many years. She also operated a police dispatch system from her home for her husband Charles Myers who was Chief of Police for the City of Wheatland. She loved helping and doing for others. She truly had a life of service for all who knew her. She loved to cook for her family and was famous for her home-made pies which she made for the Olivehurst Fire Department events.



She was a life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and attended the Feather River Ward. She was also a member of the VFW for years.



She will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her.



Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Sutter Cemetery on 9th Street in Sutter, California, The service will be officiated by Bishop Greg Martin.

