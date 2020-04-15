|
Wanda Grob, 94, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Wanda was born to Ted and Ida May Woolery on May 14, 1925, the 5th of 15 children. She married Louie Grob in April 1942. Wanda's love and devotion for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was unfathomable. She was generous of her time, talent and treasure with her immediate family and her extended family. Wanda made sure she made a special quilt for each of her children, grandchildren and most great-grandchildren. She was always there for any momentous occasion – the birth of her grandchildren, birthdays, First Communions, graduations, weddings, etc. Wanda was cherished and loved by her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all of those she leaves behind.
She was an active member of the PTA and a 4H leader while her children were growing up. Wanda was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of the VFW. Bowling was a popular sport for her and her husband. She and her late husband of 38 years, Louie Grob owned and operated the Colusa Dairy in Colusa for 20 years until they sold it in 1969 then bought the Townhouse Restaurant and Bar in Williams and operated that for 34 years even after Louie's death in 1980.
Her husband, Louie Grob, her son-in-law Victor Bridges, her granddaughter Cindy Biesecker and her great-granddaughter Mavis Biesecker, preceded Wanda in death. Her brothers – Lloyd, Ira, Gilbert, Ted, Kenneth and Richard Woolery and sisters Theodora Wilkerson, Melba Golden, Phyllis Spence and Anita Grisenti, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son Louie Grob Jr. of Williams, daughters – Louise Bridges of Roseburg Oregon; Barbara (Art) Genera of Colusa and Dolores (Dan) Biesecker of Fieldbrook, CA; brothers Earl Woolery of Red Bluff and Andy Woolery of Oregon as well as sisters Desiree Ferraro of Colusa and Ida Mae Phelan of Pennsylvania. She also leaves 12 grandchildren, Debra (Meg) Bridges, Kathryn (Trevor) Thomason, Wendy Jones, Diana (Jeff) Mitchell, Gina Genera, Lori Biesecker, Christine (Bobby) Leak, Luke (Alyssa) Biesecker, Josh (Rosemary) Biesecker, Jennifer (John) Roney, Nicole (Brandon) Young, Mary (John) Weburg and 19 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in Wanda's memory to Our Lady of Lourdes School – 741 Ware Avenue, Colusa, CA 95932 or to a .
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020